Man seriously hurt after hit-and-run crash near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix Friday night.

Phoenix police say around 9:45 p.m., they were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital for those injuries.

The vehicle that hit the man had fled the scene before police got there.

No information has been released about the suspected driver or vehicle involved.

The crash remains under investigation.