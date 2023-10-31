Man seriously hurt after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle near downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the roadway.

That man was taken to the hospital with injuries considered "life-threatening."

Police learned the vehicle that struck the man had left the scene.

Officers were later able to locate the driver involved, and that person was detained.

The driver has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police warn drivers to expect traffic restrictions on Buckeye Road in the area.