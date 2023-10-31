Watch Now
Man seriously hurt after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road

The driver involved was later located and arrested
7th Ave and Buckeye Road hit and run 10-31-23
Posted at 7:07 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 10:15:58-04

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle near downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the roadway.

That man was taken to the hospital with injuries considered "life-threatening."

Police learned the vehicle that struck the man had left the scene.

Officers were later able to locate the driver involved, and that person was detained.

The driver has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police warn drivers to expect traffic restrictions on Buckeye Road in the area.

