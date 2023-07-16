Man seriously hurt after being found shot in a car near 7th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A man is severely hurt after he was found shot in a car in central Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they got a call about a shooting near 3rd Avenue and Palm Lane just after 2 a.m.

As officers headed for that location, they found a vehicle near 7th Street and McDowell Road. In that vehicle, they found a man who had been shot.

That man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police have determined the car was connected to the original shooting report.

No information about a suspect has been released.

Both areas are shut down as police investigate what led up to the shooting.