Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man sentenced to one year in jail for Phoenix Suns ticket fraud scheme

Jeffrey Marcussen profited $458,218 selling unused Suns tickets
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Footprint Center.png
Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 12:06:24-04

PHOENIX — A former Phoenix Suns ticket office executive has been sentenced to one year in jail in connection to a ticket fraud scheme.

According to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Jeffrey Allen Marcussen used his position with the team to sell unused Suns tickets on a third-party app for his own profit. Marcussen worked for the Suns for over 15 years before his resignation.

Marcussen was found guilty of selling tickets for his own profit between August 2017 and February 2019. He was charged with one count of fraud schemes and artifices, one count of theft, and two counts of false return.

In total, Marcussen received approximately $458,218 from the tickets that were sold.

Marcussen was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

According to the AG's office, Marcussen has fully repaid the organization as well as $11,818 to the Arizona Department of Revenue.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!