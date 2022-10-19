Man sentenced to one year in jail for Phoenix Suns ticket fraud scheme

PHOENIX — A former Phoenix Suns ticket office executive has been sentenced to one year in jail in connection to a ticket fraud scheme.

According to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Jeffrey Allen Marcussen used his position with the team to sell unused Suns tickets on a third-party app for his own profit. Marcussen worked for the Suns for over 15 years before his resignation.

Marcussen was found guilty of selling tickets for his own profit between August 2017 and February 2019. He was charged with one count of fraud schemes and artifices, one count of theft, and two counts of false return.

In total, Marcussen received approximately $458,218 from the tickets that were sold.

Marcussen was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

According to the AG's office, Marcussen has fully repaid the organization as well as $11,818 to the Arizona Department of Revenue.