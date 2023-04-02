Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man sentenced after meth found in vehicle at Arizona border

Trump Border
Eric Gay/AP
Razor wire recently placed by U.S.military along the banks of the Rio Grande near the U.S.-Mexico border near the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Trump Border
Posted at 9:40 AM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 12:40:35-04

PHOENIX — A man from Mexico has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for the importation of methamphetamine into Arizona, according to authorities.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said Friday that Sergio Caballero of Nogales, Sonora received a 63-month prison term after pleading guilty to the drug charge.

They said Caballero entered Arizona from the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales on Sept. 1, 2021.

During an inspection of the vehicle Caballero was driving, Customs and Border Protection officials said officers noticed irregularities with the gas tank.

They reported finding 90 packages in the gas tank that contained more than 43 kilograms of methamphetamine and Caballero was arrested.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!