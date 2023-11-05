Man recovering after being shot, walking to popular Scottsdale restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are still looking for the suspected shooter after a man walked to a popular Scottsdale restaurant with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

Scottsdale police say they were called to Lo Lo's Chicken and Waffles near Scottsdale Road and Drinkwater Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a man who had been shot.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.

He was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday morning, police say he's now in stable condition.

Police say the shooting did not take place at the restaurant, but it's not known where the shooting took place.

They add that they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

There are no suspects in custody, however.

The shooting remains under investigation.