Man on probation for sex assault accused of attacking woman at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — A man, already on probation for sexual assault, is facing more charges in connection to a recent incident at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

On Friday, March 17, police were called to the airport's parking garage for reports of an attack on a woman.

Court documents reveal the woman landed at Sky Harbor and headed to her vehicle, which was parked in Economy Lot B. As she entered the elevator to go up to Level 4, two men entered behind her.

She asked what level they were going to so she could press the button for them and one of them replied the second level while the other, later identified as the suspect, replied Level 4, the same as she.

When they reached Level 4, the woman exited and walked to her SUV. As she was putting her bags in the backseat, she says a man suddenly pushed her down and she fell onto the floor of the backseat. She says the suspect asked her if she "wanted to die today."

The woman fought back as the suspect repeatedly asked if she "wanted to die today" and placed his body on top of hers.

She was able to turn around to face him, kick him in the groin, and knock glasses off his face. She continued pushing him away until he walked away.

Authorities were able to review surveillance video from the Phoenix SkyTrain and light rail which showed a man leaving the parking garage area. Documents state the man was seen arriving with glasses and leaving without. The area where the alleged assault occurred was not covered by surveillance cameras.

Police were able to track down the suspect, identified as 61-year-old Michael Colville, at his home and arrest him. He was wearing a matching hat, shorts, and shoes that were seen in the surveillance video, according to court documents.

A known photo of Colville that dates back to June of last year shows Colville wearing eyeglasses that matched the ones found at the crime scene.

At the time of the incident, Colville was on probation for sexual assault. Details, in that case, are not currently known.

Colville is now facing charges of kidnapping related to the Sky Harbor attack.