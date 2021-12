PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they located two victims, a man and a woman.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting.

No further details have been released.