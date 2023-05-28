Man killed, three others hurt in assault at West Valley home

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — A man is dead and three others, including a child, are hurt after what the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is calling an "assault" at a home in the West Valley.

MCSO officials say they received a call about a possible assault at a home near Dysart and Camelback roads just after midnight Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect had assaulted a man, two women and a child.

Deputies forced their way into the home and took the suspect into custody.

While firefighters on scene were providing medical treatment to the victims, the man assaulted in the incident succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another woman and a child were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

No information has been released about the suspect, or what charges that person will be facing.

It's unclear what relationship the victims had with the suspect.

MCSO homicide detectives are investigating what led up to this incident.