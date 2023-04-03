Man killed, juvenile in hospital after shooting near 16th and Roosevelt streets

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a minor in the hospital late Sunday night.

Officers say they responded to a shooting near 13th and Fillmore streets and discovered that the minor shot was taken to a gas station in the area.

Once the juvenile was found, the fire department took the minor to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later discovered that there was a second victim in the shooting, 35-year-old Gerardo Chavez. According to the department, Chavez was taken to the hospital by a witness where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating the scene to look for surveillance video, interview witnesses and process the crime scene.

No arrests have been made.