Man killed in shooting at convenience store near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road

Phoenix police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived
Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a convenience store near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Posted at 6:27 AM, Dec 27, 2022
PHOENIX — A man is dead after police say he was shot at a convenience store in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot and killed in a convenience store.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

The suspect reportedly left the scene before officers got there. No information has been released yet about the suspect.

Phoenix police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

