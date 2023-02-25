Man killed in hit-and-run near 7th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead following a hit-and-run overnight near 7th Street and Broadway Road.

Phoenix fire pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives opened an investigation after finding evidence of a white passenger car heading south on 7th Street when the man was hit.

After the collision, the suspect vehicle left the area and was last seen driving towards Broadway Road.

Investigators now ask anyone with information about this fatal hit-and-run to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.