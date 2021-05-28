Man killed during apartment robbery in Phoenix near 19th Ave & Camelback Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting Thursday night near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Officials said just after 10 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex on 19th Avenue for reports of a shooting.

While on scene, officers learned that 21-year-old Malik Recasner was standing near his apartment when a man approached him and demanded money.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and held the victim at gunpoint. Recasner refused the command and started walking back to his apartment.

That's when police say the gunman shot Recasner.

The suspect then made his way into the apartment and started stealing items.

A female victim was inside the apartment when the man entered and was able to find a hiding spot. She was not hurt.

The suspect took off before police arrived and has not yet been identified.

Medics with the Phoenix Fire Department rushed Recasner to a hospital where he later died.

It is unclear if the suspect was known to the victims. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anybody with information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.