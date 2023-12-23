Man injured after shooting at Desert Sky Mall parking lot

PHOENIX — A man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in the parking lot of Desert Sky Mall.

Police were called to the mall located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Officials say a young man was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not provided any details regarding the shooter.

Police say the scene was confined to the parking lot and the mall was not evacuated.

This incident is currently under investigation.