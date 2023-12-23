Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man injured after shooting at Desert Sky Mall parking lot

The mall was not evacuated during this incident
Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 4:19 PM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 18:19:36-05

PHOENIX — A man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in the parking lot of Desert Sky Mall.

Police were called to the mall located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Officials say a young man was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not provided any details regarding the shooter.

Police say the scene was confined to the parking lot and the mall was not evacuated.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61