Man in serious condition after west Phoenix shooting

Police believe the man may have been shot during a robbery
Posted at 10:44 PM, Feb 04, 2024
PHOENIX — A man has been taken to a hospital in serious condition after a shooting at an apartment complex.

Police say they were called an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road just before 9:30 p.m.

There, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. It is unclear at this time if they are life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man may have been a victim of a robbery that resulted in him being shot.

No information has been provided regarding a possible shooter.

This incident remains under investigation.

