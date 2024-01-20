Man in serious condition after shooting at Christown Spectrum mall parking lot

PHOENIX — A man is seriously injured after being shot at the Christown Spectrum mall parking lot Friday night.

Police say they were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

There, a man was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police that the shooting stemmed from an argument. Police say that this was an isolated incident between a group of people.

Police say that one person is in custody, though their involvement is currently unknown. The shooter is outstanding.

This incident remains under investigation.