PHOENIX — A man is reportedly in the hospital after he was shot in central Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called around 11 a.m. to a reported shooting near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. They have not provided any suspect information.

The shooting remains under investigation.