Man in hospital after being shot while breaking into parents' home in Sun City West

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot while trying to break into his parents' home in Sun City West early Saturday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 6 a.m. near El Mirage and Beardsley roads.

When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information shows the man was reportedly trying to break into his parents' home, resulting in the shooting.

It's unclear which parent shot the man, or if anyone will face any charges.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.