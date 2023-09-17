Man in hospital after being shot near 32nd and Van Buren streets in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Sunday morning in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 32nd and Van Buren streets just after 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man had been shot multiple times.

That man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening. He remains in the hospital.

Police have learned that the victim had an argument with another man just before the shooting took place.

The suspect reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.