Man in custody after allegedly setting three homes on fire in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man is in custody after he allegedly set three homes on fire in Buckeye.

Buckeye police say 24-year-old Caleb Dorn was taken into custody after he reported the third house fire to police.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, police received a call about a fire. A responding officer found the man who reported the fire at the scene.

The home was significantly damaged, but no one was found inside the home. Investigators found the fire to be suspicious.

As detectives worked the case, they were able to connect another suspicious house fire from Monday to Tuesday morning's fire.

A third home believed to have arson damage was later located.

All three homes were under construction in the same neighborhood near Sun Valley Parkway and Canyon Springs Boulevard.

Police then interviewed Dorn again about inconsistent statements he allegedly made to police, and he was taken into custody in connection to all three fires.

According to MCSO, Dorn has been booked on two counts of arson and three counts of criminal trespass and burglary.