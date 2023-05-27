Man in custody after ramming another vehicle with his truck multiple times

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after he reportedly rammed another vehicle multiple times in west Phoenix, while having three kids in his own truck at the time.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road Friday night.

The caller told 9-1-1 their vehicle was being followed by a pickup truck that had already rammed their vehicle multiple times.

Police located that truck near 35th and Missouri Avenues. At this point, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck.

That's when the driver of the truck reportedly let a passenger out of the vehicle and continued on his way.

Officers did not pursue the truck, but a police helicopter tailed the truck until it ultimately crashed near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody after the crash.

Police also discovered three children inside the truck after the accident. None of them were hurt.

The driver is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated DUI.