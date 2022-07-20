Man in custody after police seize AR-15, meth, fentanyl from his apartment

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after Phoenix Police say they seized an AR-15, meth, and fentanyl pills from his apartment.

Police say they responded to a domestic violence call where Abel Sanchez-Peralta allegedly was intimidating his mom and girlfriend with a gun.

#PHXPD800NET responded to domestic violence where a man intimidated his mom & girlfriend with a gun. He fled & officers found him with the gun. They also found a stolen AR-15 w/100 round drum, 68 lbs. of meth & 8,000 fentanyl pills in his apt.#GunCrimeCrackdown#GoodPoliceWork pic.twitter.com/UFQIBFCkVR — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 20, 2022

Sanchez-Peralta then fled, but police still reportedly found him with the gun.

When searching his apartment, police found an AR-15, 68 pounds of meth and 8,000 fentanyl pills.

Sanchez-Peralta is currently in the Maricopa County jail on drug and weapons charges.

ABC15 reached out to Phoenix Police for more information, but they did not provide the date or location of the arrest.