Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man in custody after police seize AR-15, meth, fentanyl from his apartment

7-12-22 Phoenix drug seizure
Phoenix Police
7-12-22 Phoenix drug seizure
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 16:01:39-04

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after Phoenix Police say they seized an AR-15, meth, and fentanyl pills from his apartment.

Police say they responded to a domestic violence call where Abel Sanchez-Peralta allegedly was intimidating his mom and girlfriend with a gun.

Sanchez-Peralta then fled, but police still reportedly found him with the gun.

When searching his apartment, police found an AR-15, 68 pounds of meth and 8,000 fentanyl pills.

Sanchez-Peralta is currently in the Maricopa County jail on drug and weapons charges.

ABC15 reached out to Phoenix Police for more information, but they did not provide the date or location of the arrest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!