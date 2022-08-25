Man in custody after alleged kidnapping, police pursuit through the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is in custody after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and led multiple police agencies on a pursuit through the West Valley overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Glendale police say they got a call just before midnight Wednesday about an adult female and her boyfriend in a domestic situation 47th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police added that the caller also said the man was driving a truck, and they heard the man say he had a gun and was threatening to shoot the woman.

Officers located the truck around 1 a.m., and a pursuit followed.

Phoenix police say they got involved when the pursuit approached the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

They added the suspect was eventually caught around 2:30 a.m. close to where the chase began, near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Both the man and woman were reportedly located safely.

The man in custody has not been identified. It's unclear if and what charges he will face.