Man in custody after Mesa Police say he ran over a man and stomped on him, killing him

MESA, AZ — A man is in custody after he allegedly ran over another man with his car and stomped on him, killing him Friday in Mesa.

Mesa Police say it happened near Main Street and Ellsworth Road just after 12:30 p.m. They say they got multiple calls about someone intentionally using their vehicle to run over another person.

When they arrived, they found the victim, 63-year-old Christopher Heimer, dead at the scene.

According to police, a witness used their own firearm and shot a round into the ground to prevent the suspect, 61-year-old John Lagana, from leaving the area until officers arrived.

Police have learned that Heimer was walking along the road westbound at the same time Lagana was driving eastbound. Lagana allegedly swerved out of the road and struck Heimer as he was walking on the sidewalk. Heimer was thrown into the landscaping of a nearby apartment complex.

After driving slightly further on the sidewalk, he then turned around and drove back towards the victim. Lagana reportedly drove onto the sidewalk and into the landscaping and hit Heimer again after he was already lying on the ground injured. He then got out of the car and stomped on Heimer's head multiple times. At this point, the witness shot a round into the ground and Lagana stopped.

Witnesses also told police that before the incident, Lagana was parked in a vacant lot near Heimer's home and honked his horn repeatedly until Heimer came out. After he came out, that is when Lagana left the lot and drove onto the street. Officers found skid marks they believe are from Lagana's vehicle in the roadway and on the sidewalk where the incident took place.

Lagana is facing one charge of first-degree murder.

Police have not said if the pair knew each other before the attack Friday.