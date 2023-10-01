Man in custody after leading Mesa officers on pursuit, getting hit by police car

MESA, AZ — A man is in custody after leading Mesa police on a pursuit overnight, where he eventually was hit by a Mesa police car.

Mesa police say just before 11 p.m. Saturday, they were initially called to the area of Dobson and Baseline roads for a report of a fight with one person possibly having a gun.

As officers responded, more calls came in reporting shots fired and the shooter leaving the area.

Officers found the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle would not pull over.

Police then pursued the vehicle into the city of Tempe, where it crashed near Baseline Road and McClintock Drive.

After the crash, police say the suspect, a 21-year-old man who has not yet been identified, tried to flee the scene on foot.

The man ran west on Baseline and officers attempted to catch up to the suspect.

That's when the man turned around and began running towards officers.

Police say an officer attempted to tase the suspect, but it did not work.

Another officer then hit the suspect with his patrol vehicle when police say the man reached for his waistband. That police car then hit a tree.

The suspect was treated on scene and then taken to the hospital for his injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

The man will be booked on multiple felony charges when he is released from the hospital.