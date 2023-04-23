Man in custody after fleeing from police and injuring two others in west Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — Multiple people are in the hospital and a man is in custody after a traffic stop went sideways overnight near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Phoenix police say officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a car driving at a high rate of speed northbound on 27th Avenue.

The driver allegedly stopped his car and as officers began to exit the patrol car, he fled from the stop.

Officers then observed the driver crash into another vehicle up the road, and then run from that scene. The man was later taken into custody.

The two people in the car he crashed into were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no car pursuits occurred prior to or during this incident.