Man in custody after DUI crash near 35th and Southern Avenues that left one dead and three others hurt

The crash took place near 35th and Southern Avenues
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jul 14, 2024

PHOENIX — A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly caused a deadly crash while driving impaired in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th and Southern Avenues around 5:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported crash involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been ejected from one of the vehicles and was seriously hurt.

That man, identified as 44-year-old Henry Mandley, was rushed to the hospital where he died early Sunday morning.

Three others in Mandley's vehicle, a woman and two children, were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle believed to be at-fault initially fled the scene. They were both located nearby and detained.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, reportedly appeared to be impaired.

Detectives learned that the at-fault car was driving east on Southern Avenue when they attempted to pass stopped traffic in the bike lane.

They then ran a red light at 35th Avenue and caused the crash.

The driver is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, failure to stay at a deadly crash and felony DUI.

The crash remains under investigation

