Man in custody after DUI crash near 35th and Southern Avenues that left one dead and three others hurt

PHOENIX — A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly caused a deadly crash while driving impaired in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th and Southern Avenues around 5:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported crash involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been ejected from one of the vehicles and was seriously hurt.

That man, identified as 44-year-old Henry Mandley, was rushed to the hospital where he died early Sunday morning.

Three others in Mandley's vehicle, a woman and two children, were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle believed to be at-fault initially fled the scene. They were both located nearby and detained.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, reportedly appeared to be impaired.

Detectives learned that the at-fault car was driving east on Southern Avenue when they attempted to pass stopped traffic in the bike lane.

They then ran a red light at 35th Avenue and caused the crash.

The driver is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, failure to stay at a deadly crash and felony DUI.

The crash remains under investigation