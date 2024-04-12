Watch Now
Man in custody after allegedly assaulting three women on ASU's Tempe campus

29-year-old Justin Avery is accused of assaulting all the women in a span of 30 minutes
Posted at 9:41 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 12:44:44-04

TEMPE, AZ — A man is in custody accused of assaulting three women on the Tempe campus of Arizona State University.

ASU police say 29-year-old Justin Avery allegedly assaulted the three women in a span of 30 minutes Thursday afternoon.

He was located near Hayden Library on the ASU campus and taken into custody.

Avery is not affiliated with the university, according to police.

Avery is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.

The case remains under investigation.

