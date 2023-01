PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot in central Phoenix Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened just before 10 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say three men that may have been involved have been detained.

They do not believe any suspects are at large at this time.

None of the men in custody have been identified.

The shooting remains under investigation.