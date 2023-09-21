Man hurt after someone in a vehicle reportedly shoots at his home in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is hurt after police say someone in a vehicle fired shots at his home in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the home near 43rd and Southern Avenues Thursday morning.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police believe a vehicle had driven by and someone inside fired shots from the vehicle towards the home.

The suspects left the area before officers arrived.

No suspect information has been released.

It's not clear if the home was the target, or if this was a random act.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.