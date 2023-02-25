Watch Now
Man hurt after shooting near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Posted at 6:44 AM, Feb 25, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — A man is hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in Glendale.

Glendale police say it happened near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with "potentially threatening injuries," according to police.

They add that a dark-colored sedan was seen fleeing from the area, but it isn't known if this vehicle is related to the shooting.

No information has been released on a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

