Man hurt after shooting near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in Glendale.

Glendale police say it happened near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with "potentially threatening injuries," according to police.

They add that a dark-colored sedan was seen fleeing from the area, but it isn't known if this vehicle is related to the shooting.

No information has been released on a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.