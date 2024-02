GLENDALE — Police are searching for someone involved in a shooting near 67th and Glendale avenues.

Officials say a man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible while officers search for the shooter.

No information has been provided regarding the person police are searching for.

No further information is available.

This incident remains under investigation.