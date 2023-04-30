Man hospitalized after being shot near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot outside a convenience store early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

abc15 staff

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, officers interviewed several witnesses which led to the arrest of an adult male who was identified as the shooter.

Authorities say that man is booked in jail, and there is no update on the victim's injuries.

Neither the victim, nor the suspect have been identified.