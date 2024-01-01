Man hospitalized after apparent drive-by shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man has been hospitalized after an apparent drive-by shooting in south Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of 7th Street and Dobbins Road at about 4:30 p.m. for reports of an "unknown trouble."

When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man told police that a vehicle drive by and someone shot out of the car at him.

Police have not provided a description of the possible shooter or the vehicle involved.

This incident remains under investigation.