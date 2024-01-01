Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man hospitalized after apparent drive-by shooting in south Phoenix

Police have not provided a description of the possible shooter
police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:10 PM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 19:12:47-05

PHOENIX — A man has been hospitalized after an apparent drive-by shooting in south Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of 7th Street and Dobbins Road at about 4:30 p.m. for reports of an "unknown trouble."

When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man told police that a vehicle drive by and someone shot out of the car at him.

Police have not provided a description of the possible shooter or the vehicle involved.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61