Man found stabbed to death in his Glendale home

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a fatal stabbing that left a man dead late Saturday night.

Police say they were called to a home near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way just before midnight.

The victim's adult son reportedly found his 54-year-old father with a stab wound in the home. A knife was found on the ground next to him.

The Glendale Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or what led up to the stabbing.

Glendale police will continue to investigate the situation.