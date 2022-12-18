Man found shot to death in car near 83rd and Glendale avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car in Glendale Sunday morning.

Glendale police say they were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Glendale Avenue for the report of a man shot inside a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound behind the wheel of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting.

The victim has not been identified. Police have also not said whether or not they believe a shooter is at large.

The shooting remains under investigation.