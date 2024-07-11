Man found guilty on all six counts in Douglas Church arsons

DOUGLAS, AZ — Eric Ridenour has been found guilty on all six counts for burning two historic churches in Douglas, Arizona.

That’s the decision a jury handed up in Tucson Federal Court.

Prosecutors said Ridenour set fire to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church on May 22, 2023. Both were built more than a hundred years ago.

They are two of the four churches that comprise Douglas’ Church Square, famous for historic churches on all four corners.

Besides arson, the government prosecuted the case as a hate crime. Witness testimony related that Ridenour was upset that St. Stephen’s had a gay pastor and First Presbyterian’s pastor is a woman.

Evidence included video that showed a car matching Ridenour’s at the fire scenes. A man is shown running back to the car as smoke appears above St. Stephen’s Church. He is wearing clothes that match clothing others saw Ridenour wearing the day of the fire.

Store surveillance video from a Home Depot showed Ridenour buying a bottle of charcoal lighting fluid about a month and a half before the fires. A bottle of the same brand of fluid was found in the fire debris at First Presbyterian.

Penalties for the offenses charged could range up to 20 years in Federal prison.

DAY 3 TRIAL COVERAGE:

UPDATE: Jury considering verdict for Eric Ridenour, after defending himself in court for Douglas church arson

DAY 2 TRIAL COVERAGE:

Douglas church arson trial continues

DAY 1 TRIAL COVERAGE: