Man found dead with gunshot wound near 40th Street and Southern Avenue Saturday

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday near 42nd Street and Southern Avenue.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 11:56:14-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead near 40th Street and Southern Avenue.

Just before 4 a.m., police were called to a home in the area for reports of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead by medics with the Phoenix Fire Department. His name hasn't been released by police.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived and has not been identified.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

No other details have been released.

