Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man found dead near canal in west Phoenix

Phoenix Police
ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 10:37 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 01:37:08-04

PHOENIX — A 35-year-old man was found dead near a canal in west Phoenix Sunday morning.

Officials say police were called to the area of 67th Avenue and Indian School morning just after 7 a.m. for an injured person call.

When police arrived, they found a man dead next to a canal.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Lee Trevizo.

Officials say the victim showed obvious signs of trauma and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police ask that anyone with information call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football