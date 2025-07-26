Man found asleep in car with gun prompts SWAT response in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after being found asleep behind the wheel of a running car with a gun nearby, prompting a SWAT response and evacuations in a north Phoenix neighborhood early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, according to Phoenix police.

When officers arrived, they saw a firearm inside the vehicle and evacuated the surrounding area as a precaution. Phoenix’s SWAT team was called in due to the potential danger.

Police say the man was eventually detained without incident and is now being processed for DUI.

The area has since reopened to traffic. The investigation remains ongoing

