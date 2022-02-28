Man fatally shot in Phoenix near 35th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

At about 7:30 p.m., police were called to 39th and Rovey avenues for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. He has been identified by police as 31-year-old Terrence Jarrett.

During an investigation, officers learned there was an argument between Jarrett and another man that led to the shooting.

The shooter left the scene and was later contacted and detained by police near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police said no arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.