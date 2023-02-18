Man facing multiple charges after standoff and pursuit with Lake Havasu City police

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a standoff and pursuit with Lake Havasu City police Thursday night.

Police say the man has been the subject of several recent criminal investigations and was considered armed and dangerous.

According to authorities, the man was sleeping in a parked car when police arrived. He refused to follow police commands and a short pursuit ensued.

The man crashed into an armored police vehicle and then into landscaping. He tried to run from the vehicle but he was quickly taken into custody.

No one was reportedly hurt during the pursuit or resulting collisions.

Multiple guns were found in the vehicle and the man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, DUI, and two counts of aggravated harassment.

The man is currently held on a $45,000 cash-only bond and was transferred to Mohave County Sheriff's Office custody.