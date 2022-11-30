Man dies in hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Phoenix police identified the man as 55-year-old John Franklin.

Detectives say Franklin was attempting to walk across Baseline Road when he was struck by a vehicle.

Phoenix Fire Department took Franklin to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to police, the vehicle that hit Franklin drove away from the scene and is still outstanding.

A description of the vehicle has not been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).