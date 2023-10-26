Watch Now
Man dies after being stabbed near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen

Police say the area will remain shut down 'for an extended period of time'
51st Avenue / Baseline Stabbing 10-26
Posted at 1:46 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 00:58:31-04

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was stabbed near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area just after 9 a.m. for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

He has been identified by police as 30-year-old Frank Sunn.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

The stabbing is under investigation and police say the area will remain shut down "for an extended period of time."

