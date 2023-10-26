Man dies after being stabbed near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was stabbed near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area just after 9 a.m. for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

He has been identified by police as 30-year-old Frank Sunn.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

The stabbing is under investigation and police say the area will remain shut down "for an extended period of time."

