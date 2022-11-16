Man dead, woman critical after shooting near I-17 and Anthem Way

ANTHEM, AZ — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting in Anthem.

Phoenix police say it happened near I-17 and Anthem Way Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man with what they are calling a self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with a woman who was shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a local hospital. Police say she is in "extreme critical" condition.

Several nearby businesses and school were put on lockdown as a precaution. They have since reopened.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.