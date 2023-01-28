Man dead, two suspects sought in shooting near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead and police are looking for two suspects after a shooting in west Phoenix Friday.

Phoenix police say it happened just after 2:15 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found 33-year-old Alexis Villegas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Villegas was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police believe Villegas was in a fight with multiple men, and during that fight was when he was shot.

No information has been provided about the suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.