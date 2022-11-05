Man dead, two hurt in shooting near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting overnight at a Glendale business.

Glendale police say it happened near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.

When police arrived, they found a man dead at the scene, and two other men with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital, one with a life-threatening injury, and the other with a non-life-threatening injury.

It isn't clear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.