Man dead, two hurt in shooting near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road

One of the two reportedly hurt is suffering from a life-threatening injury
A man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting overnight near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road in Glendale.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Nov 05, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — A man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting overnight at a Glendale business.

Glendale police say it happened near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.

When police arrived, they found a man dead at the scene, and two other men with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital, one with a life-threatening injury, and the other with a non-life-threatening injury.

It isn't clear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.

