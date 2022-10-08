Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting early Saturday morning in Avondale.

Avondale police say it happened near 127th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after 3:15 Saturday morning.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about three-and-a-half hours later.

Police made contact with Oscar Marquez at the scene, and he was taken into custody.

No details have been released on what may have led up to the shooting.

Authorities say there are not looking for any other suspects in connection to this case.

The shooting remains under investigation.