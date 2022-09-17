Man dead, suspect at large after hit and run near 40th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a hit and run accident overnight in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened near 40th Street and McDowell road just before 11:45 Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Edward Garza with injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Garza died at the scene.

The vehicle that hit Garza had left before police arrived, and it remains at large.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Phoenix police and Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.