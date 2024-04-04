Watch Now
Man dead after hit-and-run crash involving scooter near 36th Street and Camelback Road

Police say the victim was hit by a car that left the scene
A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night near 36th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Apr 04, 2024
PHOENIX — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorized scooter late Wednesday night in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 36th Street and Camelback Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries.

The man was taken from the scene, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police learned that the man was riding his motor scooter at the time when a vehicle driving westbound on Camelback Road hit the man as he tried to cross the roadway.

That vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

No information has been released about the vehicle or suspect believed to be involved.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.

